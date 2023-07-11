Healthcare workers join picket line in San Luis Obispo

Some Central Coast Healthcare workers joined a picket line Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

The picket line was a part of a bigger effort across the state, as workers at 12 Tenet healthcare facilities call for better support in the workplace.

Workers are calling on management to provide more support to keep and attract more caregivers to the industry.

"We just need to get the staffing straightened out because we're worried about our patients and the care of our patients because we've been so shorthanded for so long that we don't feel that our patients are getting the care they deserve," said Teri Baro, SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West.

The workers are part of what is expected to be thousands of healthcare workers picketing this summer.

Workers from four prime healthcare facilities in Southern California also plan to picket.

We reached out to Tenet Health Central Coast about the picketing events, and they responded with a statement that reads in part;

"We have been, and continue, negotiating with the union, bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement on a contract...While we value all of our employees who are represented by the union, we are disappointed that the union is taking this action. Our focus is to ensure the best possible outcome for our hospital-based service, maintenance, and technical employees."