"Hear it, feel it, live it...live!" says Santa Barbara Symphony

The Santa Barbara Symphony has announced its upcoming 2021/22 season, welcoming back a live audience for seven shows.

The seven concerts will be led by Maestro Nir Kabaretti. They will take place from October to May and are set to feature global musicians.

Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, Baroque specialist Nicolas McGegan and classical musician Cameron Carpenter are a few of the guests the symphony will feature this season.

"This is the most unique and diverse season I've curated," said Kabaretti, the symphony's Music & Artistic Director. "I couldn't be more excited for the community to experience the sound of the Santa Barbara Symphony reverberating through the audience."

Each of the seven performances will take place live in Santa Barbara's Granada Theatre, at 1214 State St. Season subscriptions, which include four- and seven-concert options, are available online or by calling 805-898-9386.

Single concert tickets will go on sale on Sept. 1.