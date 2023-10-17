Hearing emergency sirens sound in San Luis Obispo County? It's likely just a test

If you are hearing emergency sirens this week in San Luis Obispo County, it’s likely just a test.

All but one of the 131 early warning sirens are being tested Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the county’s Emergency Planning Zone, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services.

The low-volume growl test was originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of the month, but got moved back due to scheduling, officials said.

Each siren will sound for a short period of time during the testing.

The sirens are tested monthly with silent testing. The low-volume growl testing takes place quarterly and a full-scale test occurs once a year.

For more information on the sirens and what to do if they go off outside of testing, click here.