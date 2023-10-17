Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hearing emergency sirens sound in San Luis Obispo County? It's likely just a test

warning siren tests 1-5-22.PNG
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
San Luis Obispo County's Early Warning System sirens are located from Cayucos to Nipomo and include the Five Cities area, Avila Bay, See Canyon, Price Canyon, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, and Morro Bay.
warning siren tests 1-5-22.PNG
Posted at 3:54 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 18:54:48-04

If you are hearing emergency sirens this week in San Luis Obispo County, it’s likely just a test.

All but one of the 131 early warning sirens are being tested Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the county’s Emergency Planning Zone, according to the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services. 

The low-volume growl test was originally scheduled to take place at the beginning of the month, but got moved back due to scheduling, officials said.

Each siren will sound for a short period of time during the testing.

The sirens are tested monthly with silent testing. The low-volume growl testing takes place quarterly and a full-scale test occurs once a year.

For more information on the sirens and what to do if they go off outside of testing, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg