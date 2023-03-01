Hearing in vehicular manslaughter case paused when prosecutor collapses in court

A court hearing for the man charged with gross vehicular manslaughter for the deaths of a San Luis Obispo couple was stalled Wednesday when the prosecutor on the case collapsed.

The judge and attorneys were discussing lowering Daniel Saligan Patricio's bail and placing him on an ankle monitor when the prosecutor suddenly became ill.

Court proceedings were paused and everyone was ushered out of the courtroom. The hearing is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m.

Saligan Patricio is accused of hitting and killing Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser as they were walking their dog on the early evening of Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

KSBY News Both Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser worked at E and J Gallo Winery. Chachere was also a Cal Poly alum and former football player.

San Luis Obispo police said Saligan Patricio was speeding along Sacramento Drive when he crashed into the couple, a curb, a street sign, and part of a bridge.

Investigators said that while police were on scene investigating the crash, Saligan Patricio either did not know or failed to tell officers that he had struck anyone.

The bodies of Chachere, Besser and their dog were found more than a day later under heavy brush after family members reported them missing.

Saligan Patricio was arrested on Monday, Feb. 27, and is currently being held on $200,000 bail.

Defense attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu is representing Saligan Patricio. The defendants' wife and parents were also present in court but declined an on-camera interview.

