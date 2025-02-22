Hearst Beach Pier in San Simeon reopens after 5 months of construction

As of Friday, the Hearst Beach Pier in San Simeon is open again after being closed for the past five months.

During that time, officials say the pier underwent necessary repairs to fix damage caused by high surf and storms.

Some of those fixes included replacing pier pilings and installing new deck boards.

KSBY Senior Reporter Shannon MacNeil stopped by the pier on Friday and spoke with one community member who is happy to see it back open.

"It's wonderful. I ride my bike here three times a week from Cambria, and I've been seeing it closed all the time," Joel Schechter, a Cambria resident, said. "'I've been watching them work, you know, for the past few months. [...] I heard it today on the news when you said, 'Hey, they're open today.' So I couldn't wait to get on my bike and ride here."

According to the Visit San Simeon website, the pier that is seen today was built in 1957 by San Luis Obispo County.