Hearst Castle is closed Friday due to the rain storm.

California State Parks says they are closing Hearst Castle out of an abundance of caution.

San Simeon Pier, the Washburn Campground, Leffingwell Landing Launch Ramp, and the Morro Bay Museum of Natural History will be closed Friday as well.

State Parks staff will monitor the storm, and reassess the closure on a daily, if not hourly, basis.