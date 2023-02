Hearst Castle in San Simeon was put on lockdown Sunday after a police chase through the state park.

A visitor filmed the ordeal as a white pickup truck with a trailer attached sped through the private road toward the castle around 11 a.m.

The state park was put on lockdown as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies attempted to capture the man.

Dozens of guests were on site and were taken off all tours at the castle. Officials have not confirmed any other information

at this time.