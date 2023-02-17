Hearst Castle receives fewer visitors following January storms

Hearst Castle received fewer visitors in January 2022, following the January 9th storm.

State parks officials say the castle received more than 10,000 fewer visitors in January 2022 compared to 2019.

That was the last January Hearst Castle was open.

Officials say it is hard to say what truly caused the decline in visitors, but the January severe weather most likely has the biggest impact.

The storm on January 9th caused Hearst Castle to put tours on pause for several days.

That storm also limited access to the castle as Highway 1 was closed north of San Simeon.