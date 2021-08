While many museums in the state have re-opened, Hearst Castle remains closed.

The state park in San Simeon announced this week that repairs are ongoing along the road leading up to the estate after it was damaged by storms earlier this year.

State Parks says the contract process for the work was expedited, but the repairs are expected to take several months.

A reopening date has yet to be set.

Hearst Castle has been closed since the start of the pandemic.