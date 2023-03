Tours at San Simeon's Hearst Castle were canceled Tuesday due to high winds and storm conditions.

The state park is expected to resume tours Wednesday, March 21, according to California State Parks SLO Coast District Superintendent Dan Falat.

The castle was closed multiple times in March due to the storm.

Before making the trip to the park, check out the Hearst Castle website or contact the California State Parks at (805)-927-2065.