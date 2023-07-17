Heat wave keeping local water parks busy

Many people are looking for ways to cool down this weekend. The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles says it is seeing a large turnout and has provided more resources to visitors at the park.

“It's definitely a hot day here in Paso Robles so we packed plenty of sunscreen and extra water bottles and made sure we brought hats,” Brigham Harwell, Atascadero resident, said.

With soaring temperatures across much of the Central Coast, the Ravine Waterpark is staying busy.

The park’s general manager, Steven Gifford, says Saturday’s heat brought in even more people on Sunday.

“It was busy from the beginning. I get here around 8:30 a.m. and there were people here before me getting ready and lined up to come in,” Gifford said.

The waterpark is already seeing stronger numbers than last year.

“Last year our July numbers were averaging around 1,400. This year we’re averaging around probably 1,500 or 1,600 people,” Gifford said.

Every season they try to make accommodations for people to stay cool during hot weather, whether inside the water or out.

The last off-season that they had, Gifford said that they added more shade structures and five more trees.

The waterpark has three water stations filled with ice water they are also giving employees more breaks.

“We rotate our lifeguards every thirty minutes, so they’re not stuck in one spot for a long time,” Gifford said.

“We can ask supervisors to fill up our waters for us or if we need a break they’ll just cover our spot for a little bit, or we can just take a dip or go down the slide,” Gifford said.

Although water park officials say its season got off to a late start due to the weather, they are looking forward to the hot summer months ahead.