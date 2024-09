UPDATE (12:10 p.m.) - San Luis Obispo police said police have cleared the area.

—

ORIGINAL STORY: San Luis Obispo police were asking people to avoid a portion of the city Wednesday,.

As of 11:35 a.m., heavy police activity was reported along the 800 block of Walnut and Morro streets.

Police have not said what they were responding to in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.