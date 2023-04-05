Helicopter training in the Salinas River Wednesday

First responders are training for rescues near the Salinas River and HWY 41 in Atascadero Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol joins the Atascadero Fire Department's North County Urban Search & Rescue team to practice rescues using a helicopter.

Training started Wednesday morning and was scheduled to end by 1 p.m.

Atascadero Fire shared on Facebook: "We want everyone to know that the activity is training and there is no emergency in the area and no reason to call the Atascadero Police Department."