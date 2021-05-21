Helicopters perform memorial flyover for fallen SLOPD detective

Thursday’s memorial and procession for San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti included hundreds of law enforcement agencies from across the state and nation.

One of the organizations involved was California Highway Patrol’s Coastal Division Air Operations.

CHP’s H-70 was joined by four other helicopters from Sacramento, Fresno, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to take part in a memorial flyover for the fallen officer.

The aircraft performed a missing man formation in honor of Benedetti, 37, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

“Our hearts are with Detective Benedetti's family, friends, and fellow officers,” CHP said in a social media post.

Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo May 10. Another officer was also injured.