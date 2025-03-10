Help decide if the best main street in the U.S. is right here on the Central Coast

Is the best main street in the United States right here on the Central Coast?

Paso Robles and Solvang are among 20 cities in the running for that designation with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice awards for 2025.

“Main streets across the United States are experiencing a renaissance. Once abandoned and boarded up as people shifted to the suburbs, these iconic thoroughfares are now thriving,” the voting page states.

The charming mains streets were nominated by an expert panel, according to USA Today, which states they “offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture, and serve as the hearts of their communities.”

Paso Robles’ nomination states: “In a region known for its wine and hot springs, historic downtown Paso Robles is an ideal getaway destination or stopping point on your next California road trip. Many local attractions are near Downtown City Park, which is just two blocks west of Highway 101. There's enough food, history, and outdoor activities to warrant staying a night, which you should consider spending at the historic Paso Robles Inn.”

Solvang is described as: “Providing a touch of Denmark in the heart of California's wine country, Mission Drive, the main street of Solvang, California, is known for its Danish-inspired architecture, vibrant atmosphere, and unique shops and attractions. Visitors can explore a variety of unique and locally owned stores showcasing Danish and European-inspired goods, crafts, and souvenirs. The thoroughfare is also a focal point for various festivals and events.”

They are the only places in California to make the list.

You can vote once a day Until Monday, April 7, when polls close at 9 a.m.

The 10 winners will be announced April 16.

Solvang is also in the running for 10 Best Readers' Choice awards for 2025 for “Best Small Town in the West” and “Best Small Town Food Scene.”

