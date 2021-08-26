"Help save a life:" Santa Maria to host blood drive

The City of Santa Maria is hosting a blood drive from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

It will be in the Vitalant bloodmobile in the parking lot along South McClelland St, between the lawn bowling green and the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center. The location is across the street from the Santa Maria Public Library.

The city invites people to schedule an appointment online.

Ahead of the appointment, blood donors are encouraged to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water.

Donors will have to show a photo ID.

For safety, the city requires donors, staff, volunteers and guests to wear masks.