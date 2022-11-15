Helping Hands Project to serve Pismo Beach community leading up to Thanksgiving

Rabo AgriFinance and Arroyo Grande High School FFA Chapter announced it will be serving the community of Pismo Beach with a Helping Hands Project for local families leading up to Thanksgiving.

More than 175 Rabo AgriFinance employees working in teams alongside the Arroyo Grande High School FFA Chapter members will assemble donated items for Thanksgiving food baskets to be delivered to 150 local families at the high school and elementary levels.

Rabo AgriFinance is a financial services provider for agricultural producers and agribusinesses in the U.S.

The assembling efforts will begin Wednesday, November 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. This will take place at The Cliff’s Hotel located at 2757 Shell Beach Rd in Pismo Beach.

More than 25 tables will be set up along the Cliff’s Hotel lawn as the teams in collaboration assemble various staple items in a basket for a Thanksgiving meal to then be loaded and delivered.