Here are the changes coming to campsite reservations for all California State Parks

A new bill recently signed by Governor Gavin Newsom contains new provisions for all California State Parks campsite reservations.

Assembly Bill 618 looks to free up empty campsite spots for people looking to enjoy California’s great outdoors. Signed into law on Sunday night, the bill ensures those looking to enjoy State Parks campgrounds can find it easier to reserve a spot that would have potentially gone unused.

“We’ve had a lot of times where it will say the campground is full online and then if we’re lucky enough to make a reservation, we will get to a place and there are tons of empty spots. It’s really unfair," said Jane Mason, who was visiting Montana de Oro State Park Thursday.

“We’ve been victimized by that system. Especially if people don’t show up a lot of the time. It’s like wasting a resource," said Steve Lautze, another visitor at Montana de Oro.

The bill would place provisions on those who do not honor their reservations. Those who cancel a reservation within two to six days of their initial start date may forfeit the cost of the reservation for the first night plus any reservation fees.

“We decided to come camping this week just two days ago and finding two nights together was difficult. A lot of parks are just booked. I don’t get to go there anymore," said Teresa Eade, also visiting the State Park in Los Osos.

“It happens all over the state. Any of the state parks. Very rarely are they really ever full," said Jane Mason, visiting from Aspen, Colorado.

Those who cancel or fail to show up for their reservation within 24 hours of their initial start date may forfeit the entire cost of their stay plus any reservation fees.

Central Coast State Parks Association Executive Director Kristin Howland issued the following statement to KSBY:

“Opening access to our parks and campgrounds is critical as the need for outdoor recreation opportunities increase. AB 618 increases equitable access and campsite availability. As park user myself, I’m excited for the opportunities this will provide our communities.”

The new changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

