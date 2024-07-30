Watch Now
Here's the latest on the Apache Fire in Ventura County

Containment of the Apache Fire is increasing rapidly, according to fire officials.

Cal Fire says that it is now 62% contained.

Fire crews do not expect any further growth, but are still working to suppress pockets of heat in and along the fire-line to reduce any risk of spread.

Firefighters walked the fire's perimeter using GPS units and reduced the acreage based on these more accurate measurement methods.

As of this morning, the Apache Fire has burnt 1,538 acres.

As crews continue to work, they report seeing more rattlesnakes than they have in the past few days.

All evacuation warnings and orders associated with the Apache Fire have been lifted.

