Here's why the San Simeon Pier is closed to the public

The San Simeon Pier is currently closed due to structural damage. According to California State Parks officials, it may take some time before it reopens.

Located within Hearst San Simeon State Park, a portion of the end of the pier was already closed due to damage sustained by storms in 2021.

“On October 6, during a routine inspection, my staff noticed that a couple of the pier pylons was missing from about halfway down the pier. That was sent to our engineers who are currently working on the rehabilitation project. They determined, for public safety needs, we needed to close it down," said Dan Falat, CA State Parks SLO Coast District Superintendent.

The pier is under an official closure order which means no one is allowed on it without prior approval. Some business owners in the community say the closure doesn’t seem to have an impact on business so far, but they are glad repairs are being made.

“For restructuring that needs to be done — everybody understands that, so that’s not a big deal really. It’s a big deal to have it fixed. Needs to be done," said Evelyn Davis Morales, restaurant owner.

Repairs are already in the works.

“The beautiful Central Coast is obviously a huge tourist destination. San Simeon Pier is a very popular spot and Hearst Beach as well," Falat said. "We obviously understand that there is an impact to the public and we’ll work as diligently as we can to get things repaired as soon as possible and hopefully get it back open so people can enjoy it."

The William R. Hearst Memorial Beach located right next to the pier remains open for everyone to enjoy whether you live in the community or are just passing through for a visit.

According to Falat, there is no exact timeline for the repairs; however, the pier is expected to reopen sometime within the next year.