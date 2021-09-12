Heritage Day returns to Nipomo

Heritage Day returned on Saturday to the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center in Nipomo.

According to the center, the yearly event aims to bring back the Californio era with live music, food, history, presentations, local vendors, and more.

The event began at 10 a.m with an opening ceremony, which included a special 9/11 tribute.

Food, beer, and wine booths were open to participants. Other booths included a leather shop, blacksmith, and washing. Other fun activities included a moderate, guided hike along the Heritage Trail, a tortilla-making presentation, and even a dance station where participants learned how the Danas's danced and then performed for an audience.

The event is for all ages and tickets were $10 per person. Kids 12 and under were free.

For more information on upcoming events with the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center, visit www.danaadobe.org.