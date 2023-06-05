High fire season officially declared in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced the start of the 2023 high fire season for all of Santa Barbara County on June 5 marking a heightened period of fire risk and preparedness.

Fire officials made this declaration during a press conference held Monday at 12:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara County Fire Department's firefighter plaza on Cathedral Oaks Blvd., in Santa Barbara.

This announcement includes the suspension of all burn permits and the augmentation of resources to combat vegetation fires.

"We need to stay up on our preparedness. We need to stay up on our mitigations and make sure that we are progressively moving forward, whether or not it's foggy outside. Fire season is still coming," Mike Scott, the Santa Barbara district division chief for the Los Padres National Forest said.

As the fire risk heightens, SBC Fire officials stress the necessity for enhanced fire safety awareness, proper vegetation clearance around structures, familiarity with the "Ready! Set! Go!" wildfire action plan, and measures for ensuring indoor air quality against wildfire smoke.

Fire officials urge all Santa Barbara County community members to remain diligent in their fire safety practices throughout this high fire season to protect the safety and well-being of the county's residents.