High-flying weekend of family fun at Morro Bay Kite Festival

The community and all kite lovers are invited to attend the Morro Bay Kite Festival for a high-flying weekend of family fun.

The festival kicked off Friday evening and is currently underway.

This annual event brings together kite flyers of all ages, gathered in the beautiful coastal town of Morro Bay to enjoy its legendary kite-flying wind.

The closest free parking to the Kite Festival is at the Rock parking lot. Other options are the parking lot north of the Coast Guard Station, and the parking lot by the Maritime Museum. All other parking on the Embarcadero is free.

The festival will go on until 5 p.m. Saturday evening and will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.