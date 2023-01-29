Watch Now
High school dancers perform at Central Coast dance convention

KSBY
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jan 29, 2023
Morro Bay High School hosted a day-long dance convention Saturday.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. with multiple guest speakers talking about healthy dance practices and dance injury prevention.

Following the presentations, three dance classes were offered, including, lyrical, contemporary and hip hop.

A community dance performance began at 4 p.m. With dancers from Morro Bay High School, Arroyo Grande High School, Mission College Prep, and San Luis High school students.

There were more than 50 dancers performing.

