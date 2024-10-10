High school student in Paso Robles accused of having knife on campus

A student at Liberty High School in Paso Robles was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having a weapon on school grounds.

According to the Paso Robles Unified School District, school staff received a report shortly before 10 a.m. that a student had displayed a knife in the parking lot.

School officials identified two students as possible suspects. The school's resource officer patted down both students and reportedly found one of them in possession of a folding pocket knife.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

School officials say they determined there was no ongoing threat to students or staff.