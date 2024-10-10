Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

High school student in Paso Robles accused of having knife on campus

Paso Robles school district
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
Paso Robles school district
Posted

A student at Liberty High School in Paso Robles was arrested Thursday on suspicion of having a weapon on school grounds.

According to the Paso Robles Unified School District, school staff received a report shortly before 10 a.m. that a student had displayed a knife in the parking lot.

School officials identified two students as possible suspects. The school's resource officer patted down both students and reportedly found one of them in possession of a folding pocket knife.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

School officials say they determined there was no ongoing threat to students or staff.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg