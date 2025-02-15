High schoolers display art at Solvang museum during scholarship competition

Starting on Friday, several local high school students are getting the opportunity to display their art at the California Nature Art Museum in Solvang.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is holding a reception ceremony Friday evening, where 12 seniors from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School are invited to see their art displayed at the museum.

Officials say five of those students will win the foundation's inaugural mid-county art scholarship competition.

"This isn't just a scholarship and an investment in their education," Melinda Cabrera, the president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, told KSBY. "We see this as an investment in our youth's passion for art and creativity for generations to come."

According to organizers, a total of $15,000 will be awarded to students participating in the competition.

All of the student's pieces will exhibited at the California Nature Art Museum through March 9.