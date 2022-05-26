High schoolers launch rockets built from scratch

Local high school students put their engineering skills to the test and launched hand-made rockets on Wednesday.

The "Physics of Universe" classes at Pioneer Valley High School launched their rockets from the softball field on campus.

The class is a conceptual physics class that combines the fun of earth and science.

Teachers say the idea behind the student project is to have them engage in the local phenomena.

Stephen Ryan, a physics teacher at Pioneer Valley High School, says the students watched the film, "October Sky," which inspired many of the kids to give the project their all.

Ryan says before the rocket launch, the students spent weeks researching SpaceX and the Vandenberg Space Force Base.