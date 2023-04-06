High schoolers participate in 'Night at the New Tech Museum'

Central Coast New Tech High School hosted its annual ‘Night at the New Tech Museum’ Wednesday evening.

During the event, freshman students presented exhibits on World War I, while sophomores presented a ‘Journey Through the Decades’.

High School officials say the student projects combined science, math, and digital media to create interactive, historical exhibits.

“Textbook is all right, but this is immersive, and I get to feel how it is to be a soldier in World War I,” said Navis John, a freshman who represented Germany in his exhibit. “I like this a lot; this is really fun.”

This is the 2nd straight year the high school has hosted the event after it was shut down for a couple years due to the pandemic.