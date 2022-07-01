Watch Now
High-speed chase ends in crash in Pismo Beach

chase crash.jpg
KSBY
The driver of a vehicle that was being pursued by officers crashed into the center divider of southbound Highway 101 near the Price Street exit in Pismo Beach on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 13:42:22-04

A high-speed pursuit ended with a crash that snarled traffic through Pismo Beach early Thursday evening.

Authorities say it started in Atascadero where police received multiple 911 calls of a possible DUI driver.

Officers began pursuing the red pickup in Santa Margarita. That’s when officials say the driver took off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

The chase went through San Luis Obispo and all the way to the Price Street exit in Pismo Beach.

The driver of the pickup lost control, collided with another car, then crashed in the center divider.

Three passengers in the red pickup suffered minor injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading officers.

