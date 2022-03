A motorcyclist was taken into custody Friday following a high-speed pursuit that ended in Atascadero.

The California Highway Patrol says the pursuit started around 1:12 p.m. in Morro Bay, ending before 1:45 p.m. in a residential area near Piedras Altas and Carmalita.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 120 mph, officers say.

They’re investigating whether the motorcycle involved was stolen.

No other information was immediately available.