High Street Deli owners opening new location in Los Osos

Owners of High Street Deli, a popular sandwich shop in San Luis Obispo, are opening a new location in Los Osos.

According to the deli's Instagram page, the deli is opening on Thursday, July 29.

The original deli located at 350 High Street in San Luis Obispo opened nearly 100 years ago.

This second location will be located at 1326 Second Street in Los Osos.

The new spot is being called "High Street Baywood Park", and will serve the iconic sandwiches, salads and soft serve.

The deli will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:20 p.m Thursday through Monday.