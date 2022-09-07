High temperatures mean big business for stores selling A/C units and fans

It may be starting to look more like fall, with stores arranging colorful displays of pumpkins and scarecrows, but it certainly doesn't feel like it.

The relentless, sweltering heat is not showing any signs of letting up on the Central Coast, but the uncomfortable temperatures have meant big business for stores selling A/C units and fans.

"Definitely a lot of people coming in every day. A lot of phone calls, people calling for A/C units," said Jackson Errecart, Miner's Ace Hardware Sales Associate.

"We sold through all of our A/C units probably on the first day. I believe it was the first Saturday of the heat wave when it started," said Carly Fox, Miner's Ace Hardware San Luis Obispo Manager.

Empty shelves left customers scrambling to find other alternatives.

"We've been sold out for a while, but we still have a lot of fans," Errecart said.

Customers have even been calling the store to have fans put on hold.

"We ordered palettes. We were prepared. We ordered a palette of our regular 20-inch box fan and it's already gone. We have about three or four left as you can see," Fox said.

"It was the last one of today. They were selling out like hot cakes and my wife said 'go get a fan,'" said customer Keith Hamilton.

With what is usually nearly perfect weather in San Luis Obispo, many homes do not have air conditioning.

"I think a lot of people weren't really prepared for this heat so they're rushing to get the fans," Errecart said.