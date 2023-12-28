High water levels and strong waves prompt rescue response at Oceano Dunes

A high tide and big waves have kept first responders busy Thursday morning at the Oceano Dunes.

Personnel with State Parks and CAL FIRE SLO have been working to evacuate campers in the area due to the high water levels.

Five people were rescued Thursday morning and taken to a local hospital.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for all west-facing beaches through Saturday night. Waves 15-20 feet are expected with local sets up to 25 feet. Dangerous rip currents are also expected, and a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect through Saturday because of the combination of high tides and strong waves. Click here for the latest forecast from KSBY News.

