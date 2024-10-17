Higher bacteria levels lead to health advisories on these Central Coast beaches

The County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency has issued several health advisories in areas on the Central Coast where ocean water samples exceeded state bacteriological standards.

Officials say water re-samples were taken on Tuesday near Avila Beach, Morro Bay, and San Simeon. Results from these samples found that water at the following locations contained elevated levels of bacteria:



Olde Port Beach, 131 yards west of restrooms

Morro Rock Beach, 25 yards north of main parking lot



Morro Rock Beach, near small parking lot on the south side of Morro Bay Creek



Morro Rock Beach, west of Atascadero Avenue



Hearst Memorial State Beach, 100 yards west of San Simeon Pier



According to the the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency's website, officials advise "that you should avoid contacting and ingesting the water until sample results indicate acceptable levels of bacteria."

Health agency representatives say these sites have been posted with a Health Advisory and have been re-sampled.