Higher than expected turnout at RocketTown Comic-Con in Lompoc

There was higher than expected turnout today at RocketTown Comic-Con in Lompoc on Sunday.

Organizers were expecting 500 people, but they quickly ran out of wristbands.

More than 2,700 hundred people packed into the Lompoc Middle School Gym throughout the day.

They got the chance to meet actors from recent sci-fi and Marvel movies.

We spoke with actress Susanna Malak who plays Jawa on the Mandalorian.

"It's great. The hospitality to the people here in Lompoc. It’s been amazing just to be out here and see the people and the smiles and them thanking us,” said Malak.

The event was free for all kids 12 and under as well as military members and first responders.