Highlands Church to host second annual Fall Spectacular

The second annual Fall Spectacular is returning on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Highlands Church Plaza in Paso Robles.

Located at 215 Oak Hill Road, the Plaza is expected to see many locals come out for some Halloween-inspired fun.

The event will include outdoor activities such as a park and walk-through “Trunk or Treat,” carnival games, haunted house, face painting, costume contest and more.

“In light of the postponement of the Safe and Fun Halloween Downtown, we wanted to provide a fun and memorable experience for all of our families.” said Highlands Church Lead Pastor James Baird. “It’s a great opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the creativity and imagination of our kids.”

According to organizers, the Fall Spectacular is being put on in partnership with Albertsons and the U.S. Army Recruiting Center in Paso Robles.

For more information, contact Highlands Church at 805-226-5800 or email office@highlandsadventure.org.