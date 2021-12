Highway 1 is closed again from Ragged Point to near Deetjen's Big Sur Inn in Monterey County due to multiple rockslides following Saturday night's heavy rainstorm.

Caltrans says its crews are assessing the situation in the daylight hours before removing the debris.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Barricades, cones, and message signs will be in place at both ends of the closure to alert motorists traveling in the area.