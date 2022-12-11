Highway 1 closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado

Highway 1 is closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on the Big Sur Coast in Monterey County, Caltrans said in a tweet on Saturday.

For the Dolan and Colorado Fire burn scars, rain is expected to exceed the debris flow threshold, according to the National Weather Service.

Caltrans says it will assess the conditions once the sun comes up Sunday and evaluate whether the highway can be re-opened.

The highway was closed from Big Creek Vista Point and Dolan Point in Big Sur during last weekend’s storm and reopened this past Wednesday after crews cleaned up storm debris and repaired damaged rock netting at Cow Cliffs.

