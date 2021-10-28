Highway 1 closure, power outage affects Ragged Point

The Ragged Point Inn is once again cut off to traffic coming from the north.

Highway 1 is currently closed in both directions from just north of the inn to Gorda in Monterey County after a rock slide blocked part of the roadway early Wednesday morning.

Later, at around 11 a.m., a power outage was reported in the area. Staff at the Ragged Point Inn say they were left without access to the internet and phones and unable to check in guests.

"We happened to be prepared, we had enough computer access time to get keys printed and now we're completely shut down," said Dave Siegele, front desk agent.

Siegele said they hoped to have their generators up and running by the evening.

It's unknown whether the outage was directly related to the rock slide.

The Ragged Point Inn is no stranger to highway closures.

Southbound traffic was cut off for three months in early 2021 after a debris flow at Rat Creek washed out part of the roadway, and a massive landslide at Mud Creek in 2017 caused a more than year-long closure of the highway.

Highway 1 north of Ragged Point has also been closed for shorter periods of time due to smaller slides and in anticipation of major storms.

A storm bringing strong winds and heavy rain moved through the area Sunday night and into Monday. Then on Monday afternoon, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the mountains just northeast of Ragged Point.

Caltrans says its crews are assessing the area of Wednesday's rock slide for stability. The highway could remain closed for a week.

