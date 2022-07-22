Watch Now
Highway 1 construction expected to cause delays on Big Sur Coast

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 22, 2022
A construction project on Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will cause delays of up to 10 minutes starting July 26.

The construction will take place in an area known as the Coastlands, stretching from approximately one mile north of the Henry Miller Library to 0.8 miles south of the Big Sur Post Office.

Along with the delays, drivers can also expect 24/7 one-way traffic control and reduced speed limits.

Winter storms in 2019 caused a slip-out below the southbound lanes.

An emergency project secured the hillside, keeping it open until there could be a permanent fix.

The project involves the construction of a retaining wall, installation of guardrail, and enhancements to drainage infrastructure and landscaping to permanently restore the site.

This $1.5 million dollar project is expected to be finished in February 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

