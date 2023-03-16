Highway 1 construction project set to begin late March

Caltrans says construction on a $13 million project along Highway 1 from Pismo Beach through Oceano is expected to begin soon.

Nearly seven miles of the highway will be resurfaced from the Highway 101 interchange at Mattie Road to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way. The project will also include new concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems which include the intersection of Highway 1 and Pier Avenue.

Caltrans says weather delayed the start of construction. It's now expected to begin at the end of March.

The road work will result in shoulder and lane closures during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Delays are not expected to exceed 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.

A full closure of Highway 1 from Gracia Way to Valley Road in Oceano is also expected but the exact dates and detours have not yet been announced.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2023.

