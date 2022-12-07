Highway 1 near Big Sur expected to be fully open tomorrow

A roughly two-mile stretch of Highway 1 near the Big Creek Vista Point at the south end to near Dolan Point at the north end in Monterey County is expected to re-open tomorrow by 5 p.m. according to Caltrans.

These closure limits have been in effect since Monday morning to allow for crews to clean up storm debris and repair damaged rock netting at Cow Cliffs.

A broader road closure initially went into effect Saturday, Dec. 3 following several rockslides on the roadway during a rain event. The road was closed from 2.5 miles south of Big Sur at Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Message and directional signs remain in place to alert travelers of the closure. Depending on their destination, travelers can detour on US 101 to Hwy 46 to Hwy 1 north thru Ragged Point to the closure at Big Creek Vista Pt. or take US 101 to Hwy. 68 to Hwy 1 south thru Big Sur to the closure at Dolan Point.

The public can anticipate another update tomorrow.