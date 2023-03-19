Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed between Ragged Point and Deetjen’s Inn

According to Caltrans, Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast remains closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County, due to slides and washouts from the recent winter storms.

Crews say by the afternoon of Sunday March 19, a lane might be opened for residents and visitors who are currently trapped south of the closure to evacuate. Caltrans will announce the timing of this opening on social media.

This opening is intended to evacuate residents and guests. It is not meant for the general public to travel in and out of this slide area.

An update on the full reopening of Highway 1 at this location will be provided when more information becomes available.