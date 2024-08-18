Highway 1 Regent's slide work delayed

If you've been waiting over the past 6 months for Highway 1 at Regent's slide to be reopened, Caltrans says you will have to wait even longer.

The Department of Transportation announced yesterday that excavation work has stopped temporarily at the section of highway because of continuing slide activity.

Caltrans says that crews made the decision after noticing surface cracking in the slide area. They have since installed censors in these regions to track the movement of the earth.

Halting work on the area until the movement is studied by engineers will ensure the safety of its workers, Caltrans said.

The 6.8 mile stretch has been closed since February after a winter storm pushed about 300,000 cubic yards of rock and dirt over the highway.

The slide has forced people traveling between Cambria and Carmel to reroute.