Highway 1 to reopen from Ragged Point to Big Sur Sunday

A reminder for travelers: A portion of Highway 1 at Paul's Slide is expected to reopen Sunday.

This area was closed in January 2023, after an estimated 500,000 cubic yards of material fell across the highway.

Caltrans

The reopening of Paul's Slide means drivers can travel from Ragged Point to Big Sur.

This will allow direct access to the community of Lucia, The Camaldoli Hermitage, and people living within the newly-reopened section of the highway.

With that being said, the Regent's Slide closure is still in effect. Once that work is complete, Highway 1 will then be open between Cambria and Carmel.