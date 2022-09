A project to widen an intersection of Highway 1 in Nipomo begins on Monday.

Caltrans will be widening the intersection of Highway 1 and Winterhaven Way.

Construction will take place Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-3 pm.

Travelers should prepare for one-way traffic control during construction.

Winterhaven Way will be closed during the project.

Construction will take place every weekday until September 30.