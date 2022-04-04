Highway 101 Camp Roberts rest areas remain closed for long-term repairs

A construction project that closed the northbound and southbound Safety Roadside Rest Areas (SRRA) last fall near Camp Roberts off Highway 101 will remain closed until this September.

Electric vehicle charging stations at both rest areas will also remain closed.

This $4.2 million construction project, led by Newton Construction and Management of San Luis Obispo, will replace the 30-year old wastewater treatment system with one compliant with current codes and water quality standards.

According to Caltrans, an added water and wastewater monitoring system will permit tracking of resources and the ability to troubleshoot systems. These improvements will enhance reliability, keeping the rest areas open more consistently and allowing more repairs to be made remotely, officials say.

Other aspects of the project will include downsizing of lawn areas, an irrigation meter to promote water conservation and a break room for janitorial crews on the northbound SRRA.

This project is expected to be completed at the end of Sep. 2022.