Wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 101, slowing traffic through San Luis Obispo

Three vehicles were involved in a crash related to a wrong-way driver on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Dec 27, 2023
A crash on southbound Highway 101 slowed traffic through San Luis Obispo on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-vehicle crash, which involved a wrong-way driver, happened at about 3:45 p.m. near Broad Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the wrong-way driver was initially reported traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder.

After colliding with the other vehicles, CHP says the driver ran off but was taken into custody a short time later.

A total of four people were involved, including the male suspect, a female driver in a car, and two people in a pickup truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The people in the pickup did not complain of any injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

