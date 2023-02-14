Highway 101 in Los Alamos to be closed in both directions

Highway 101 will be closed in both directions Monday night in Los Alamos.

According to Caltrans, the closure is the result of a project to reconstruct the bridges on Highway 101 at the Highway 135 interchange. The closure will allow for realignment work on the bridges.

Northbound Highway 101 will be closed starting at 8 p.m. The southbound lanes will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Both directions of the freeway will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

A detour will take travelers off Highway 101 at exit 154 to Highway 135/Bell Street to the Highway 101 on-ramp.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be in place to alert drivers to the closure.

The project is expected to be complete by this spring.