Highway 101 intermittently closing for rock scaling operation in Gaviota

Travelers on northbound Highway 101 will encounter traffic control from the Mariposa Reina over-crossing to the junction of Highway 1 north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a rock scaling operation.

The California Highway Patrol will lead travelers to a full stop during these intermittent rolling highway closures.

These temporary full closures will allow Caltrans to remove dislodged rocks from the highway.

Electronic message boards will be activated informing everyone to be prepared to stop upon reaching this work zone.

Caltrans says the closures should not last more than 15 minutes.

The work will be performed by Caltrans' Buellton maintenance team and Caltrans engineers from San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For more information on this project and traffic updates on other Caltrans projects in Santa Barbara County, residents may call the District 5 toll-free number at (805) 568-0858 or visit the website: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5 [dot.ca.gov]